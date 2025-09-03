Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $14.50. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 104,498 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 466,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,542.74. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,219 shares of company stock worth $17,509 and have sold 307,650 shares worth $4,324,007. Corporate insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

