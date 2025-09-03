Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 147.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kirby Price Performance
Kirby stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
Kirby Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
