Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 4,966.7% in August

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, agrowthof4,966.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.