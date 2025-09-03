Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 4,966.7% in August

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, agrowthof4,966.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.
About Klöckner & Co SE
