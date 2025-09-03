Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.91. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 39,012 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

