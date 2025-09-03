Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Position Boosted by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,968.54. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $322,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 360,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,478.50. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,534. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

KTOS opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.