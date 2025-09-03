Kronos Worldwide Inc $KRO Stake Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 214.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $494.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.47 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

