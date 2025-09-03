Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Trading Up 14.9% – Time to Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $29.59. 10,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Trading Up 14.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.