L & S Advisors Inc Has $17.46 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.