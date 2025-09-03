Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,900 shares, anincreaseof4,625.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Labrador Gold Stock Up 7.9%

Labrador Gold stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Labrador Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the Americas. It explores for copper and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that comprises 219 claims located in Chapleau, Ontario; and the Scotch property consists of 21 claims located near Sussex, New Brunswick.

