Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,700 shares, anincreaseof464.6% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.1604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Leonardo’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 58.0%.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

