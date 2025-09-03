Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.
View Our Latest Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 206.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.