Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 206.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

