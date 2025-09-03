LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

LifeSpeak Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 671.99. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

