Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and traded as high as $53.87. Linamar shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 19,116 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linamar currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

