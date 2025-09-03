Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Paul Manning Sells 328,268 Shares

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manning sold 328,268 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $9,447,553.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 430,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,229.84. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 232.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

About Liquidia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.