Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.62 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.42 ($1.08). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 140,385,969 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 79 to GBX 85 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 92 to GBX 103 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 86.80.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.62.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Insiders have acquired 471,274 shares of company stock worth $36,338,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

