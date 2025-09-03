LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.35. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 63,158 shares changing hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Insider Activity at LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $40,222.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,222.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 56,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

