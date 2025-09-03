loanDepot, Inc. $LDI Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,001,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,049.06. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 211,079 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $443,265.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,139,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,588.80. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,519,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Trading Down 7.7%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.30.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

