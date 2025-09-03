Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.41. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth about $275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas develops, builds and operates logistic real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, Peru, and Costa Rica. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL.

