Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $25.94 Average PT from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.7545.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 259.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

