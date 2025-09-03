Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $25.94 Average PT from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.7545.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $42.85.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 259.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
