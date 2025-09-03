Macerich Company (The) $MAC Shares Bought by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.27. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

