Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $19.62. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 67,762 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $947.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.58%.The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,911,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 689,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 189,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.