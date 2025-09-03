Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $19.62. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 67,762 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.58%.The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,911,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 689,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 189,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
