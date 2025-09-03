Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$191.33 and traded as high as C$198.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$195.98, with a volume of 1,876 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$235.00.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.8%

Mainstreet Equity Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Mainstreet Equity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

See Also

