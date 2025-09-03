Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.