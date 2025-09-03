Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 641 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

