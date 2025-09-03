Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $5.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 25,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 59.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 120,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 360,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

