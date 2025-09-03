Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Markel Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 79,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MKL opened at $1,946.63 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,975.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,902.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.