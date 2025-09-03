MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Stock Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.10 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

