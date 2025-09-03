Matson, Inc. $MATX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Matson worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MATX opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

