Matthew(Matt) Stanton Purchases 15,872 Shares of Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew(Matt) Stanton acquired 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.67 per share, with a total value of A$26,506.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3,174.0%. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

