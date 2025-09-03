MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,445.96. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

