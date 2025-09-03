MeiraGTx Holdings PLC $MGTX Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,606.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

MGTX opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 415.39% and a negative return on equity of 314.44%. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $378,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,361,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,019.51. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 853,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,768.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

