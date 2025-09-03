Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 167,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 36,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

