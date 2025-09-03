Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,426.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $45,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,192.96. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.14%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.