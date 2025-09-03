MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,701,000 after purchasing an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 356,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNA

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,733. This represents a 84.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $102,451.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,428.80. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,347 shares of company stock worth $21,218,582. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.