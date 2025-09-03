MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

