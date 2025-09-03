MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.