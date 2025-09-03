MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.1%

SMPL opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

