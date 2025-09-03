MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,758,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $128.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

