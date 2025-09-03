MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after buying an additional 269,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 553,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 232,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 85.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

