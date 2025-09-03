MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317,530 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $188.72. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

