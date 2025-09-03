MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,948,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 74,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,869,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.67.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.