MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

