MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $24,661,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,637 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 1,165,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after buying an additional 922,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.3%

GNW opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

