MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Amedisys by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

