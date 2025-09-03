MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 660.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,609 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 519,633 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

