MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 721.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after buying an additional 1,055,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Waystar by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 800,183 shares during the period.

Get Waystar alerts:

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,617,478.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,780.46. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $340,637.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,234,445.70. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,411 shares of company stock worth $9,110,688 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.