MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 44.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $429,176.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,261.84. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,357 shares of company stock worth $1,758,512. 44.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CorVel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

