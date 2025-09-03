MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.