MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $232.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.