MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in WD-40 by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

